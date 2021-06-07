Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.