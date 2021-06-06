Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.