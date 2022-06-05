Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
