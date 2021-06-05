The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a m…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling h…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…