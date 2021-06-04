Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The …
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a m…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling h…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.