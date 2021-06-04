Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.