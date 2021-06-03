Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.