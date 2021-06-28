Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.