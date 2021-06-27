 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts