The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
