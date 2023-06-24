Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 de…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.