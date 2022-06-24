Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahe…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Bristol's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Exp…