Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.