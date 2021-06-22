 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts