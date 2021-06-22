Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wil…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…