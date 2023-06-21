Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.