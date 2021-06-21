The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks…