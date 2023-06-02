The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
