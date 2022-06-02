The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
