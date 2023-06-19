The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Bristol, VA
