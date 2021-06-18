Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
