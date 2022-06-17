Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…