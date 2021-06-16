 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

