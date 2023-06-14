Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
