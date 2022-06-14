The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like i…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…