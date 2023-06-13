Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degree…