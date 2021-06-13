Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.