It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Bristol, VA
