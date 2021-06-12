 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts