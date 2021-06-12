The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA
