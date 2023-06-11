Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Bristol, VA
