Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

