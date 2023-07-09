Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Exp…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'l…