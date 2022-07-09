Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA
