 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts