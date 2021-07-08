Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.