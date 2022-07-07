Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.