Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is foreca…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
If you arranged the roadside tree debris from February's ice storm in a path one yard high and one yard wide, it could theoretically line Interstate 64 for 261 miles from Hampton to the West Virginia border.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…