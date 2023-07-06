The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…