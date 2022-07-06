Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
