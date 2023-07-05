Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …