Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…