Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

