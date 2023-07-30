The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Bristol, VA
