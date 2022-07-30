The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, …
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening in Bristol: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. P…
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Wind…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rain…