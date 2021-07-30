Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.