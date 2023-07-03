Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…