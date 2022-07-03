Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 6…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wed…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.