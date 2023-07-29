The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect pe…