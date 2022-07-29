Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA
