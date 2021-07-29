Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings …
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …