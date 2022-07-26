Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.