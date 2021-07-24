Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA
